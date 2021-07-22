In Vegas, US health secretary implores the unvaccinated to get shots

LAS VEGAS (AP) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is imploring people to get the COVID-19 vaccine during a visit to Las Vegas, a hot spot of rising infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

He joined Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on a tour of a vaccine clinic Thursday and received a briefing on the pandemic response at a facility that has been converted into a hub for a White House COVID-19 “surge response” team.

The team includes about 100 Federal Emergency Management Agency workers who are partnering with local officials and volunteers to staff vaccine clinics and distribute pamphlets about the shots. Becerra says 99% of those dying in America of COVID-19 haven’t been vaccinated.

