Advertisement

Vegas police: New DNA testing led to suspect in 1989 killing

Stephanie Issacson
Stephanie Issacson(Las Vegas Mtropolitan Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:51 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say tiny bits of DNA evidence and money from a donor helped identify a suspect in the rape and killing of a 14-year-old girl who disappeared in 1989.

Police told reporters Wednesday that Darren Roy Marchand is accused of attacking and strangling Stephanie Issacson and that he had been a suspect in another slaying and killed himself in 1995.

Officials say Marchand was identified using fewer than 15 human cells and genome sequencing. It’s the same type of testing that led to an arrest in 2018 in California’s Golden State Killer case.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack Fire closes US 395 in Douglas, Mono counties
Tamarack Fire burns in rugged area above Highway 88 near Woodfords California
Tamarack Fire may force further evacuations
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Reno motel.
Man found shot to death at Reno motel
Evacuations Underway Due to Tamarack Fire
Evacuations underway due to Tamarack fire
A layer of smoke from surrounding wildfires sits above Eagle Valley.
Carson City prepares for temporary business closures due to poor air quality

Latest News

The Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack Fire closes US 395 in Douglas, Mono counties
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Power outage graphic
Thousands without power in the Susanville area
Shortage of fuel truck drivers and increase in leisure travel to blame
Fuel shortage could affect travel plans at RNO