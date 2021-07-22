Vegas police: New DNA testing led to suspect in 1989 killing

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say tiny bits of DNA evidence and money from a donor helped identify a suspect in the rape and killing of a 14-year-old girl who disappeared in 1989.

Police told reporters Wednesday that Darren Roy Marchand is accused of attacking and strangling Stephanie Issacson and that he had been a suspect in another slaying and killed himself in 1995.

Officials say Marchand was identified using fewer than 15 human cells and genome sequencing. It’s the same type of testing that led to an arrest in 2018 in California’s Golden State Killer case.

