Advertisement

Union calls court ruling a win against Vegas casino company

In this April 16, 2006 file photo, the Red Rock Resort is seen in the Summerlin section of Las...
In this April 16, 2006 file photo, the Red Rock Resort is seen in the Summerlin section of Las Vegas. A casino workers' union on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, hailed as "rare and extraordinary" a federal judge's ruling in a years-long fight to unionize about 1,350 employees at a Las Vegas-based casino company that it accuses of refusing to negotiate in good faith. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(JAE C. HONG | AP)
By KEN RITTER/Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:53 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A casino workers’ union is hailing a federal court ruling in a years-long fight to unionize about 1,350 employees at a Las Vegas-based casino company that it accuses of refusing to negotiate in good faith.

An order issued Tuesday directs Station Casinos to recognize the Culinary and Bartenders unions at Red Rock Casino.

It also orders the company to begin contract talks while a National Labor Relations Board lawsuit is decided.

The company says it firmly and respectfully disagrees with the ruling. Officials say the company is being punished for treating employees too well. The judge directed the order about unfair labor practices to be read aloud in English and Spanish to every employee.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack Fire reaches 43,900 acres, closes US 395 in Douglas, Mono counties
Tamarack Fire burns in rugged area above Highway 88 near Woodfords California
Tamarack Fire may force further evacuations
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Reno motel.
Man found shot to death at Reno motel
Evacuations Underway Due to Tamarack Fire
Evacuations underway due to Tamarack fire
A layer of smoke from surrounding wildfires sits above Eagle Valley.
Carson City prepares for temporary business closures due to poor air quality

Latest News

Fuel shortage could affect travel plans at RNO
Fuel shortage could affect travel plans at RNO
Shortage of fuel truck drivers and increase in leisure travel to blame
Fuel shortage could affect travel plans at RNO
Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Fuel supply issues may impact flights at Reno-Tahoe International
A layer of smoke from surrounding wildfires sits above Eagle Valley.
Carson City prepares for temporary business closures due to poor air quality