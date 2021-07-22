Advertisement

Thousands without power in the Susanville area

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:36 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -Thousands of people in the Susanville area continue to be without power Wednesday evening with no estimate of when power will be restored.

The Lassen Municipal Utility District has been receiving power from Honey Lake Power since July 13.

But on July 18 HLP had an equipment failure that caused a system-wide outage for LMUD.

PG&E became part of the equation but has problems supplying HLP with enough power to bring the entire system back up. The Dixie Fire helped cut off the power supply.

Critical facilities, like the hospital and 911 call center were able to get power. LMUD rotating power through the system, alternating which customers have power at any one time.

LMUD said there is no estimated time to get power fully restored.

As of Wednesday afternoon, LMUD listed 10,431 customers without power.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack Fire closes US 395 in Douglas County
Tamarack Fire burns in rugged area above Highway 88 near Woodfords California
Tamarack Fire may force further evacuations
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Reno motel.
Man found shot to death at Reno motel
Evacuations Underway Due to Tamarack Fire
Evacuations underway due to Tamarack fire
A layer of smoke from surrounding wildfires sits above Eagle Valley.
Carson City prepares for temporary business closures due to poor air quality

Latest News

Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Shortage of fuel truck drivers and increase in leisure travel to blame
Fuel shortage could affect travel plans at RNO
Averyauna Enoch
Averyauna Enoch on trial for the murder of stepdaughter
The Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack Fire closes US 395 in Douglas County