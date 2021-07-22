Thousands without power in the Susanville area

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -Thousands of people in the Susanville area continue to be without power Wednesday evening with no estimate of when power will be restored.

The Lassen Municipal Utility District has been receiving power from Honey Lake Power since July 13.

But on July 18 HLP had an equipment failure that caused a system-wide outage for LMUD.

PG&E became part of the equation but has problems supplying HLP with enough power to bring the entire system back up. The Dixie Fire helped cut off the power supply.

Critical facilities, like the hospital and 911 call center were able to get power. LMUD rotating power through the system, alternating which customers have power at any one time.

LMUD said there is no estimated time to get power fully restored.

As of Wednesday afternoon, LMUD listed 10,431 customers without power.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.