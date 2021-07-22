Advertisement

Tamarack fire crosses into Nevada

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:49 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Tamarack fire has now jumped state and county lines.

Originally starting in Alpine county, the fire crossed over the Nevada side into Douglas county.

Fire information officer Mike De Fries said the shift in winds along with the dry fuels makes it that more challenging to contain the flames.

“We have engaged on several fronts on the fire today and our goal obviously is to take it on in those key areas where it’s threatening the most right now,” explained De Fries.

De Fries adds the burn period for the Tamarack fire is also longer than usual due to the weather.

“Today for a number of hours, our aerial crews were extremely busy laying down retardant, doing water drops all part of a plan that includes contingency lines in an effort to essentially prepare to stop this fire before it hits Hwy 395,” said De Fries.

Plus he adds conditions are ripe for burning....

“The east of the fire continues to be up in the corner and the goal continues to be to keep it from crossing Hwy 88,” added De Frie. “On the west side, there has been a significant amount of activity there. the goal is obviously to protect the public, homes and infrastructure there.”

As smoke continues to fill the air and road closures now in place, De Fries wants the public to know what fire crews are up against.

“If you’re out in an area of the fire you’re going to see a lot of activity, a lot of vehicles and activity in the skies as well. this just reflects the effort and commitment right now that we’ve got to take on this fire and despite the conditions and dry fuels. we know it’s a critical point,” said De Fries.

US 395 is closed between State Route 208 and China Springs road.

For more information, Click here

