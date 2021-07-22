Advertisement

Share your favorite Nevada State Parks photo

2021 America’s State Parks Photo Contest
2021 America's State Parks Photo Contest.
2021 America’s State Parks Photo Contest.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:18 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevadans and visitors are encouraged to share their favorite Nevada State Parks photo. Its part of the 2021 America’s State Parks Photo Contest.

Nevada has 27 state parks and your photo should capture real life moments. Whether you are an amateur or professional photographer there are several categories.

Categories include camping, wildlife, activities, friends & family, and scenic & seasons. Nevada Division of State Parks Jenny Ramella said this contest puts Nevada on the map.

“If we don’t win the next grand prize, we are all surely to be rewarded with an amazing experience and a great adventure out of Nevada State Parks.”

Winners will get $5,000 worth of prizes. The grand prize is an ultimate camping package. Nevada won in 2017 & 2018.

The photos were of Ward Charcoal Ovens and Sand Harbor.

The last day to submit your photo is July 31.

