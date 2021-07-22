Advertisement

Major websites knocked offline

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai are reporting outages.(Source: Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Major websites like UPS, FedEx and Home Depot were knocked offline Thursday.

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai are reporting outages.

“We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service,” Akamai said on its website. “We are actively investigating the issue.”

The Domain Name System (DNS) is the phonebook of the Internet. Websites on the internet are accessed through domain names like usp.com or homedepot.com.

The problem appeared to peak around 12:20 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

Websites appeared to return to normal by early afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack Fire prompts call for evacuation in Topaz Ranch Estates, Topaz Lake
A layer of smoke from surrounding wildfires sits above Eagle Valley.
Carson City prepares for temporary business closures due to poor air quality
Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Fuel supply issues may impact flights at Reno-Tahoe International
Tamarack Fire burns in rugged area above Highway 88 near Woodfords California
Tamarack Fire may force further evacuations
Butte Units of Cal fire at the Dixie Fire.
Dixie Fire grows to 91,268 acres; will burn overnight

Latest News

Night Shift near Diamond Face and Sugar Loaf on July 13, 2021.
Lassen County lifts all evacuation warnings for Beckwourth Complex Fire
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends
Averyauna Enoch
Averyauna Enoch on trial for the murder of stepdaughter
This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows a firefighting tanker making a...
Western wildfires: California blaze crosses into Nevada