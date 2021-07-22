Liberty Utilities turning off power to area north of Markleeville

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe is reporting that it is shutting off power to more areas north of Markleeville due to the Tamarack Fire.

The Incident Command Center reportedly made that request of Liberty due to safety issues. There is no word yet from Liberty exactly what areas are affected, or how many customers. There is also no estimate on when power will be restored.

At the direction of the Tamarack Fire Incident Command Center, Liberty has been instructed to turn off additional power North of Markleeville due to fire safety. No estimated restoration time is currently available. — Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe (@LibertyUtil_CA) July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.