Liberty Utilities turning off power to area north of Markleeville

East side of Tamarack Fire from Topaz Ranch Estates.
East side of Tamarack Fire from Topaz Ranch Estates.(U.S. Forest Service)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe is reporting that it is shutting off power to more areas north of Markleeville due to the Tamarack Fire.

The Incident Command Center reportedly made that request of Liberty due to safety issues. There is no word yet from Liberty exactly what areas are affected, or how many customers. There is also no estimate on when power will be restored.

