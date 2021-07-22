Advertisement

Judge hears fight over lithium mine on Nevada-Oregon line

Thacker Pass image from the Environmental Impact Statement. It is the site of a proposed...
Thacker Pass image from the Environmental Impact Statement. It is the site of a proposed lithium mine near the Nevada-Oregon border.(Bureau of Land Management)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:36 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A judge in Nevada is considering legal challenges to government approval of a mine at the largest known U.S. deposit of lithium.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du said Wednesday she’ll decide by the end of the month whether to grant the conservationists’ bid for a temporary ban on any digging at the site near the Nevada-Oregon line because of potential harm to sage grouse and other wildlife.

She also agreed to an expedited review of a new request from a Nevada tribe to join the legal battle. The tribe is seeking a similar restraining order based on its claim the mine would disturb sacred tribal burial grounds.

