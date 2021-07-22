Advertisement

Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

BREAKING: A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in...

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
Tamarack Fire crosses US 395 near Holbrook Junction
A layer of smoke from surrounding wildfires sits above Eagle Valley.
Carson City prepares for temporary business closures due to poor air quality
Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Fuel supply issues may impact flights at Reno-Tahoe International
Butte Units of Cal fire at the Dixie Fire.
Plumas Co. reports buildings lost in the Feather River Canyon due to the Dixie Fire
Tamarack Fire burns in rugged area above Highway 88 near Woodfords California
Tamarack Fire may force further evacuations

Latest News

Charles Dwayne Jones
Arrest in July 9 Paradise Park killing
The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
Spot fire near Holbrook Junction now 2,500 acres
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. The Biden administration...
Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks
In this June 10, 2021, file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies...
In Vegas, US health secretary implores the unvaccinated to get shots