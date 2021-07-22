Fuel shortage could affect travel plans at RNO

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thinking your summer vacation will go smoothly? Maybe not. Your next flight out of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport might change because there’s not enough jet fuel to go around.

“We can’t necessarily predict what will happen and the impact travelers will have,” said Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority’s Stacey Sunday.

A wild and unexpected twist for travelers along the West Coast. High demand for flying, and a shortage of fuel truck drivers could affect flight schedules for any number of airlines and the number of times they fly in and out of specific airports.

“It’s going to be a challenge over the next couple of days,” said Sunday.

The unexpectedness of the pandemic makes figuring out ways to recover also difficult to predict. A fuel shortage is just the latest problem.

“Unfortunately there’s no prediction for when it will end but we’re hoping for the least amount of disruption as possible - so doing all those proactive things to help people get the information they need and we have our customer service agents here to assist customers when they make it here on site,” added Sunday.

Sunday has some tips that can help you prepare for your next flight.

“Arrive at the airport two hours early. Get a ride if you can so you don’t have to worry about parking. Make sure your cell phone is charged so you can get flight alerts. Bring water, bring snacks and just be ready to get through security checkpoints.”

The first wave of issues is expected to hit Friday, according to Sunday.

