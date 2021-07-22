Averyauna Enoch on trial for the murder of stepdaughter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A trial is underway for a woman accused of starving her stepdaughter to death and then helping her husband dispose of the body.

Averyauna Enoch faces first degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and obstruction charges. Her stepdaughter Cali Anderson, a five-year-old, was found dead in a duffel bag at a storage unit in Sacramento in May of 2018.

In opening arguments, prosecutor Kelly Kossow said Enoch was not cooperative with investigators at first. But later during questioning Kossow told the jury, Enoch told investigators Cali had stopped breathing and Averyauna and her husband at the time, Tyler Anderson, tried to revive Cali.

Tyler Anderson has already plead guilty in this case.

Defense Attorney Katheryn Hickman told the jury Averyauna loved her five-year-old stepdaughter. She said her client fed the child oatmeal, and despite what investigators say, Cali was not kept in a dog cage for days or months at a time in the Harvard Way apartment where the family lived. Hickman said during opening arguments the evidence will show Tyler Anderson is the one who stuffed Cali’s body in a duffel bag and put it in the apartment’s closet for a time. Later Hickman said, it was Tyler who arranged to rent a UHaul Van to take the five-year old’s body to Sacramento. Enoch, Hickman said, was 23 at the time of the death, and was overwhelmed in a small apartment taking care of three children.

Tyler Anderson’s relatives told investigators Averyauna kept the five-year-old away from them, and when they asked the stepmom where Cali’s whereabouts were, she replied Cali was in daycare. One of those day care facilities was opened 24 hours relatives say Enoch told them.

Kossow told the jury, the last time anyone physically saw Cali was in the fall of 2017. Medical records on the child stopped in 2014, when Cali was 2 years old. At the time she weighed 24 pounds. Kossow told the jury the Sacramento’s Chief Pathologist will testify Cali weighed 16 pounds at the time of autopsy.

Hickman told the jury of instructions given to passengers on an airline. To place the mask on yourself first, and then assist the child. “The 2018 evidence will show, Hickman went on, “Cali ran out of oxygen. Tragedy followed,” she told the jury.

Late in the afternoon after opening arguments, David Hartman, the General Manager of the storage facility on Glenrose Avenue in Sacramento took the stand. He choked back emotion when describing being alerted by client Joe Garcia of a dead baby in one of the storage units. Hartman testified he went inside unit 1005 and noticed an empty blue barrel. Taking his flashlight Hartman said the light illuminated flesh coming out of what he thought was a backpack.

Judge Kathleen Drakulich denied the request for cameras in the courtroom in this case. Such requests are frequently granted in Washoe District Court.

