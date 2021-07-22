Arrest in July 9 Paradise Park killing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man already in custody on unrelated charges was booked Thursday on charges he killed a man July 9 at Paradise Park and wounded two others.

Charles Dwayne Jones, 27, was booked on charges of open murder, two counts of attempted murder, robbery and other weapons charges.

Travis Beutler, 28, of Reno died because of the shooting July 9 shortly after midnight at the border of Reno and Sparks.

Two others were shot and taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The Reno Police Department arrested Jones on July 11 on charges that included battery, assault, home invasion and drug charges, but they were unrelated to the Paradise Park incident.

The case is under investigation anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or by going to http://www.secretwiness.com.

