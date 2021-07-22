Advertisement

10 injured in explosion at Dippin’ Dots facility in Kentucky

By Amber Ruch, KFVS Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Ten people were injured in an explosion involving a truck carrying liquid nitrogen at a Dippin’ Dots facility in Kentucky, KFVS reports.

The explosion Wednesday evening was at a building in the Dippin’ Dots production complex in Paducah, Kentucky, according to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department.

Newberry says a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen, which was designated to be used for making ingredients for a third party, and there was an explosion.

“I was in there walking in the production room, and all of a sudden, there was a loud boom. Then, I’m on the ground,” said Michael Jones, a maintenance worker at the facility. “That’s all I remember.”

Ten people were injured and taken to area hospitals. All of them were able to get out of the building “under their own power.”

Police and crews were on scene to investigate the incident.

Dippin’ Dots issued a statement regarding the explosion Wednesday night:

“This is a terrible accident, which occurred at our contract manufacturing facility and did not involve our headquarters and ice cream production facility. At this moment, our focus is on the well-being of our fellow employees who were injured. They are foremost in our thoughts and prayers this evening. We are working with local officials and have contacted state and federal authorities in preparation for a complete investigation. We are grateful for the response of first responders who helped on many levels this afternoon.”

Scott Fischer, the CEO of Dippin’ Dots, issued a separate statement:

“My heart is with our employees, especially those injured in this afternoon’s terrible incident. I care deeply for our employees - they are family to me. Please join me in praying for our employees. Your support will be greatly appreciated by the Dippin’ Dots extended family during this difficult moment.”

Four people were hurt in an explosion at the facility in November 2019.

Copyright 2021 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack Fire reaches 43,900 acres, closes US 395 in Douglas, Mono counties
Tamarack Fire burns in rugged area above Highway 88 near Woodfords California
Tamarack Fire may force further evacuations
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Reno motel.
Man found shot to death at Reno motel
Evacuations Underway Due to Tamarack Fire
Evacuations underway due to Tamarack fire
A layer of smoke from surrounding wildfires sits above Eagle Valley.
Carson City prepares for temporary business closures due to poor air quality

Latest News

In this April 16, 2006 file photo, the Red Rock Resort is seen in the Summerlin section of Las...
Union calls court ruling a win against Vegas casino company
FILE - Recovery work continues at the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse site.
Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Wildfire smoke clouds sky, hurts air quality on East Coast
The Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack Fire reaches 43,900 acres, closes US 395 in Douglas, Mono counties