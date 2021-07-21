Advertisement

Wednesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Quiet weather, by July standards, is in the forecast through Saturday. Expect a slow warming trend that will push valley highs back up to around 100 by the weekend. Most areas will not see thunderstorms until early next week. Expect breezy weather each afternoon, with increasing fire danger and activity on existing fires during those hours. Smoke and haze will also drift into the area from time to time, depending on fire behavior and wind flow. -Jeff

