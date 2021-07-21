Tamarack Fire may force further evacuations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Tamarack Fire is burning in an area very similar to where it started. A lighting strike in early July didn’t alarm firefighters much and because of its location not much was done about the burning tree at the time. But the fire got out of control on July 16th, and the end result is not pretty.

More than 39,000-acres--much of it in rough terrain where an air attack is the best defense. Down below in Woodfords, residents have been evacuated as have Markleville residents. Campgrounds in the area are empty. Roads are closed and structure protection is underway.

Further up the road at Wylder Resort Hope Valley, head chef Kenn Druley tells us they were told to evacuate on Saturday afternoon.

“They gave us the evacuation around noon, shut it down, done serving the guests that were here. Cleanup. A couple of hours later, we lost power gas everything else,” says Druley.

Druley says he returned today to salvage perishable food in his kitchen. Dozens of sandwiches will be headed down the road to feed emergency personnel fighting the fire.

“I’m making some sandwiches,” he says as he spreads tuna salad on ciabatta rolls. “Some food for the firefighters who are fighting fire and keeping up safe,” Druley says as he carefully wraps the sandwiches in clear plastic.

While concerned about the Tamarack Fire he says the only control he has at this point is to do what he does best, prepare food, and in this case that will help feed hungry fire fighters.

At the state line of Nevada and California on Highway 88, CHP is turning most drivers away from the area except if they are residents.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning those residents living on roads in Nevada like Pineview Estates or Foothill at Centerville Road to stay vigilant. Residents may be asked to evacuate.

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7674/

