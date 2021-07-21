Reno Aces invite kids to take the field for Play Ball program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Sunday, the Reno Aces are partnering with Mayor Hillary Schieve for the Play Ball Initiative. This is the third time the ball club has hosted this series.

It’s taking place prior to Sunday’s game at 1:05 p.m. against the Round Rock Express. Kids of all ages with a ticket to the game are welcome to participate on the field at Greater Nevada Field before gates open, engaging in a short baseball clinic dedicated to skill development, social interaction, team building and learning basic fundamentals. No kid will be turned away, but the target demographic is ages 6 to 12.

The goal is to get more bats and gloves in the hands of future generations to help grow the sport of baseball while keeping our community healthy and active. This is an annual partnership between Major League Baseball and the U.S. Conference of Mayors where Mayor Schieve serves as the second vice president.

