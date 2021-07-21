Advertisement

Paralympian withdraws after request for mom’s help denied

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:54 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — American swimmer Becca Meyers has pulled out of the Paralympics because she says the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee won’t let her bring her mother to Tokyo as her personal care assistant.

Meyers is deaf and blind as the result of a rare genetic disorder.

She won three gold medals at the last Paralympics.

In a statement explaining her withdrawal, she said the USOPC had approved her mother to act as her assistant at all international meets since 2017.

The USOPC said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are increased restrictions on delegation size at the Tokyo Games and that has left the federation only one slot for a PCA who will have to assist 34 Paralympic swimmers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter sprays water from a hose on hotspots in an area impacted by the Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack Fire: Voluntary evacuations in Douglas County
Tamarack Fire burns in rugged area above Highway 88 near Woodfords California
Tamarack Fire may force further evacuations
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Reno motel.
Man found shot to death at Reno motel
Evacuations Underway Due to Tamarack Fire
Evacuations underway due to Tamarack fire
Washoe Co. School Board selects finalists for District D

Latest News

As the groom, Paul Richter, goes to dip his new bride, Julie Benn, something goes wrong....
Bride dislocates her knee during first dance
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
As the groom, Paul Richter, goes to dip his new bride, Julie Benn, something goes wrong....
Bride dislocates her knee during first dance
People were fleeing in the early morning hours after shots were heard during the Milwaukee...
RAW: Shooting heard during Milwaukee Bucks victory celebration cause people to flee
Teddy provided hope for first responders at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
Comfort dog injured digging through rubble of Surfside collapse