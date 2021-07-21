Advertisement

Okla. boy, 12, dies attempting TikTok challenge, police say

By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHANY, Okla. (KOCO) - Police in Oklahoma are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy who they say was fatally injured while attempting a TikTok challenge.

Officers responded just after midnight Monday to a report of an unresponsive juvenile found in an apartment building breezeway in Bethany, Oklahoma. They reported seeing ligature marks around the boy’s neck.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local children’s hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives believe the incident was not a suicide attempt, based on the preliminary investigation. Instead, police report it was a TikTok challenge gone wrong.

The challenge is known as the “Black Out” challenge and reportedly involves someone choking themselves to the point where they lose consciousness.

Police want parents to be aware of the dangers.

“Kids are bored, and they’re trying new things. Parents really have to start watching their social media… not just because of these type of challenges or things like that [but] because of predators and different crimes that kids fall victims to,” said Police Lt. Angelo Orefice.

The death comes just months after another 12-year-old boy from Colorado died attempting the same dangerous challenge.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter sprays water from a hose on hotspots in an area impacted by the Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack Fire: Voluntary evacuations in Douglas County
Evacuations Underway Due to Tamarack Fire
Evacuations underway due to Tamarack fire
Tamarack Fire burns in rugged area above Highway 88 near Woodfords California
Tamarack Fire may force further evacuations
Tamarack fire burning south of Gardnerville
Firefighters from across region fight Tamarack Fire
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Reno motel.
Man found shot to death at Reno motel

Latest News

Kids of all ages with a ticket to the game are welcome to participate on the field at Greater...
Reno Aces Play Ball Initiative
A layer of smoke from surrounding wildfires sits above Eagle Valley.
Carson City prepares for temporary business closures due to poor air quality
Police believe the 12-year-old boy was attempting the dangerous TikTok "Black Out" challenge,...
Officer warns parents after 12-year-old dies attempting TikTok challenge
Tom Barrack was among three men charged in New York federal court with trying to influence...
Trump ally faces federal charges in alleged attempt to benefit UAE