Nevada not planning statewide measures amid virus uptick

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - State health officials say they have no plans to implement statewide measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus amid a variant-fueled surge.

Their comments Wednesday come as Nevada is reporting more cases per capita than all but four states.

Southern Nevada officials on Tuesday approved mask requirements for employees in indoor public places.

State officials say they supported Clark County’s Tuesday decision to mandate masks for employees in indoor public places. They say that while masks have been shown to curb the spread of the virus, vaccines remain the most effective method to contain the pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

