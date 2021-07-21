Advertisement

Fuel supply issues may impact flights at Reno-Tahoe International

Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Reno-Tahoe International Airport(RTIA)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:29 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-Tahoe International Airport is reporting fuel delivery issues that may impact upcoming flights starting Friday, July 23.

Airport officials cite high demand for air travel, a runway construction project, a lack of available space in the fuel pipeline and a shortage of fuel truck drivers as contributing factors to the fuel issue.

Travelers are urged to check their airline before arriving at the airport as the issue could result in flight changes out of Reno-Tahoe International.

Other recommendations for travelers include:

  • Arrive at least two hours prior to the originally scheduled departure time
  • Expedite the security screening process by emptying pockets, removing shoes, electronic devices, jackets, food, and liquids (not to exceed 3 oz.)
  • Download boarding passes at home and keep cell phones charged for airline alerts

The Reno Tahoe Airport Authority said it is working to help airline partners resolve issues with fuel pipeline and truck deliveries, while providing customer support at the airport.

