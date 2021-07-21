Douglas County prepares in case of evacuation due to Tamarack Fire

Minden, Nev. (KOLO) - While evacuations have not been issued at this time, the Douglas County Sheriff’s office is asking residents to prepare in case the Tamarack fire jumps the county line.

Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley is asking people to stay vigilant.

“We have two areas of concern. One is along Hwy 88 and Foothill road,” explained Sheriff Coverley. So, if the fire were to jump Hwy 88, near Woodfords, then it will wrap around the base of the mountain below Jobs Peak and could get into some residential areas there. The other area of concern is basically from the south end of Gardnerville from China Springs Road to the Stateline of Topaz lake.”

Sheriff Coverley said in addition to having a plan in place, to bring essential items like medications, food and water and family mementos.

“We’ve notified all of the residences in that area of potential evacuation notices and to get prepared,” added Sheriff Coverley. We’ve also advised them of possible power outages and road closures. so whatever they need to do to make themselves sustainable for a short period of time, they need to do that today...now.”

Sheriff Coverley said if evacuations do occur, residents can head to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center or the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center.

“I think it’s important for everybody to know that everyone is doing the absolute best they can,” said Sheriff Coverley. I’ve been in several meetings with the firefighters and there’s a little over 1,200 firefighters on this fire attacking it from all angles, on the air on the ground. They’re doing everything they can to stop the fire and put it out. We’re preparing to help residents and if the need arises to evacuate and get them safely to where they need to be in plenty of time.”

