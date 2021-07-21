Advertisement

Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:25 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United States government is extending the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least Aug. 21.

The move announced Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 both the U.S. and Canadian governments restricted non-essential travel by land between the two countries, although Canadians have been able to fly into the United States.

Until the Canadian decision on Monday, the two governments had extended the closure every month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East side of Tamarack Fire from Topaz Ranch Estates.
Tamarack Fire: Officials escorting evacuated residents to retrieve items
Tamarack Fire burns in rugged area above Highway 88 near Woodfords California
Tamarack Fire may force further evacuations
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Reno motel.
Man found shot to death at Reno motel
Evacuations Underway Due to Tamarack Fire
Evacuations underway due to Tamarack fire
A layer of smoke from surrounding wildfires sits above Eagle Valley.
Carson City prepares for temporary business closures due to poor air quality

Latest News

The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Wildfires in US West blowing ‘so much smoke’ into East Coast
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
The Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into...
Canada to reopen border to vaccinated Americans