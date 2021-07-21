Advertisement

Carson City prepares for temporary business closures due to poor air quality

A layer of smoke from surrounding wildfires sits above Eagle Valley.
A layer of smoke from surrounding wildfires sits above Eagle Valley.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:51 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - City leaders in Carson are considering the possible closure of some parks and recreation spots because of poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke in the region.

The sites that will primarily be affected include the Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range and the outdoor pool at the Carson Aquatic Facility.  City staff will evaluate the AQI (Air Quality Index) and the daily forecast each morning and determine whether or not facilities can remain open. If the AQI is at 150 or higher, these facilities will be closed to the public. 

The Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range will not have city staff on site to provide oversight for public shooting in instances of poor air quality, so the range gate will be closed when the AQI is above 150. Range reservation groups that provide their Range Safety Officers for their own private/non-profit events or activities will be allowed to use the facility at their discretion.

You can find more information posted by the Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department on Facebook or by visiting the department’s website.

