Advertisement

White House staffer, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID-19

FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C. A White House staffer’s...
FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C. A White House staffer’s positive test was confirmed by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Tuesday.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:30 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A White House staffer and an aide for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both fully vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports.

The White House staffer’s positive test was confirmed by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Tuesday.

The Pelosi staffer was described as a senior spokesperson who had contact with Texas state lawmakers last week, chief of state Drew Hammill said. Six of the lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both staffers will remain in quarantine while the positive tests are confirmed.

The White House staffer had no close contacts with President Joe Biden or other key White House figures.

The news was first reported by Axios.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A scorched car rests on a roadside as the Tamarack Fire burns in the Markleeville community of...
Tamarack Fire grows to 39,000 acres
Tamarack fire burning south of Gardnerville
Firefighters from across region fight Tamarack Fire
Evacuations Underway Due to Tamarack Fire
Evacuations underway due to Tamarack fire
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Mono County health officials update mask recommendations
Wildfire smoke carries health risks to many.
Wildfire smoke, a real health threat monitored constantly

Latest News

President Biden welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday to honor the...
Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76...
US probes overheating brakes that cause fires in 500K semis
Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul,...
Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
World's richest man goes to space