Washoe Co. School Board selects finalists for District D

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School Board has selected the finalists to replace Trustee Kurt Thigpen in District D, which encompasses South Central Reno.

Hawah Ahmad, Matthew Buehler, Terry Edwards, Mark Green, Jill Pellicciarini, Serena Robb, Tyler Rogers, Ann Silver, Elizabeth “Beth” Smith, and Shelia Young all submitted applications to the board.

After the applicants had the opportunity to address the board, the Trustees voted to narrow the candidates to the top five: Ahmad, Robb, Rogers, Silver, and Smith.

The finalists will be interviewed by the board and a new Trustee selected at a special meeting of the School Board on Monday, July 26th at 9am.

The Trustee selected will fill the seat for the next year and a half until the next general election.

On July 13th, the Trustees selected Joseph “Joe” Rodriguez to fill the District C seat, vacated by the resignation of Trustee Andrew Caudill.

