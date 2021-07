RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Thunderstorms will wind down overnight. Fewer storms are in the forecast over the next few days, with a slight chance south of Highway 50. Smoke and haze remain in the forecast, depending on fire behavior. Temperatures will be around average for the next few days and then warm close to 100 for the weekend. -Jeff