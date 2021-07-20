Nevada Humane Society offering free cat adoptions in Duck Race promotion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society is getting ready for its annual Duck Race. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the agency.

The organization is giving you a chance to bring home a new family member when you sign up. If you buy at least $90 worth of ducks, or 25 total, you can take home a cat or kitten. All of the money raised for the Duck Race will help homeless pets in northern Nevada.

Nevada Humane Society CEO, Greg Hall, says this fundraiser is critical to the organization’s work throughout the year.

“That helps support our entire mission, which is to find homes for pets, save lives. We do a lot of that at Nevada Humane Society. We service over 16,000 animals per year,” said Hall.

The promotion to receive a free cat or kitten only runs through Sunday, July 25. Each duck you buy is a chance to win a brand new Toyota hatch-back or $10,000. The race will be held at Bartley Ranch Regional Park on September 18. More info can be found here.

