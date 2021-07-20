Advertisement

Meet Drax: The newest member of RPD’s K-9 unit

The City of Reno introduces its new K-9 Drax on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
The City of Reno introduces its new K-9 Drax on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.(KOLO / Mike Stefansson)
By Audrey Owsley and Mike Stefansson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:33 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new Reno Police Department K-9 in town and the community got to meet him on Tuesday at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center

The City of Reno introduced the newest four-legged member of RPD’s K-9 Unit, Drax.

The department also honored Thor as headed into retirement.

The Reno Police Department honors K-9 Thor as he heads off into retirement.
The Reno Police Department honors K-9 Thor as he heads off into retirement.(KOLO / Mike Stefansson)

The K-9 Unit is made up of highly trained officers and police service dogs who are prepared and equipped to assist with critical incidents which go beyond the scope of normal police operations. They also handle routine calls for service, assist officers with narcotics and explosive searches, and are called upon to do demonstrations.

Currently, the K-9 unit is composed of four dual purpose police service dogs and one explosive ordnance detection police service dog.

Welcome to the team, Drax, and thank you, Thor, for your service!

