Man found shot to death at Reno motel

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a murder at an E. 4th Street motel.

The body of 62-year-old Gary Spangler was found Saturday, July 17, 2021 at a room at the Tahoe Motel.

Spangler sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.

Investigators tell KOLO 8 News Now they are looking for a male person of interest and a female companion. It is not known if they are still in the area.

