Advertisement

Man found shot to death at Reno motel

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Reno motel.
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Reno motel.(AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a murder at an E. 4th Street motel.

The body of 62-year-old Gary Spangler was found Saturday, July 17, 2021 at a room at the Tahoe Motel.

Spangler sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.

Investigators tell KOLO 8 News Now they are looking for a male person of interest and a female companion. It is not known if they are still in the area.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter sprays water from a hose on hotspots in an area impacted by the Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack Fire: SR 88 closed from Nevada to Picketts Junction
Tamarack fire burning south of Gardnerville
Firefighters from across region fight Tamarack Fire
Evacuations Underway Due to Tamarack Fire
Evacuations underway due to Tamarack fire
Wildfire smoke carries health risks to many.
Wildfire smoke, a real health threat monitored constantly
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Mono County health officials update mask recommendations

Latest News

A firefighter sprays water from a hose on hotspots in an area impacted by the Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack Fire: SR 88 closed from Nevada to Picketts Junction
The City of Reno introduces its new K-9 Drax on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Meet Drax: The newest member of RPD’s K-9 unit
Washoe Co. School Board selects finalists for District D
Night Shift near Diamond Face and Sugar Loaf on July 13, 2021.
Beckwourth Complex fire not expected to grow