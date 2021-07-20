Man found shot to death at Reno motel
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a murder at an E. 4th Street motel.
The body of 62-year-old Gary Spangler was found Saturday, July 17, 2021 at a room at the Tahoe Motel.
Spangler sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
Investigators tell KOLO 8 News Now they are looking for a male person of interest and a female companion. It is not known if they are still in the area.
