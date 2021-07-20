Advertisement

Fire crews save injured, pregnant dog from island

The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which...
The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which was running higher than normal after heavy monsoon rains, KOLD-TV reported.(Source: Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:45 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Tucson fire crews came to the rescue of an injured, pregnant dog over the weekend.

The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which was running higher than normal after heavy monsoon rains, KOLD-TV reported.

“Tucson Fire Engine 20 crews helped rescue an injured, pregnant dog who found herself stuck on an island in the Rillito on Sunday,” a Tucson Fire Department Facebook post said. “We are happy to say the pup is recovering and back on dry land!”

DOG SAVE 🐶 #TucsonFire Engine 20 crews helped rescue an injured, pregnant dog who found herself stuck on an island in...

Posted by Tucson Fire Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The expectant mother is recovering at the Pima Animal Care Center.

Copyright 2021 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter sprays water from a hose on hotspots in an area impacted by the Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack Fire: SR 88 closed from Nevada to Picketts Junction
Tamarack fire burning south of Gardnerville
Firefighters from across region fight Tamarack Fire
Evacuations Underway Due to Tamarack Fire
Evacuations underway due to Tamarack fire
Wildfire smoke carries health risks to many.
Wildfire smoke, a real health threat monitored constantly
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Mono County health officials update mask recommendations

Latest News

The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
COVID-19 vaccine events planned this week in Washoe County
FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a...
Watchdog: Little help from Trump officials in census probe
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Reno motel.
Man found shot to death at Reno motel
A firefighter sprays water from a hose on hotspots in an area impacted by the Tamarack Fire.
Tamarack Fire: SR 88 closed from Nevada to Picketts Junction