Evacuations underway due to Tamarack fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Today the Alpine County Sheriff’s office ordered a mandatory evacuation of Blue Lakes Road due to the Tamarack Fire. All residents and visitors were asked to come here to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center.

Alpine County Administrative Officer Nichole Williamson said evacuations started on Friday evening for various communities.

“The community has lost significant amount of structure related to utilities,” said Williamson.

Alpine County is currently feeding 100 people at the evacuation center which also doubles as a shelter.

“We don’t have that many spending the night but we have a lot of people who are staying in other places who have been evacuated coming to eat at the shelter,” added Williamson. “So we’re feeding a lot of people”

During this time, residents are asked to drive with caution as fire crews continue to work in the area and to avoid the closed roads.

“The intersection of State highways 88 and 99 is closed and at Highway 88 at Diamond Valley Way is also closed,” said Williamson.

With zero containment Williamson said many of the burned and downed poles between Woodfords and Markleeville included electrical lines consisting of internet and telephone lines.

“So basically right now there are no communication, structure or utility electrical structure from Woodfords into Markleeville,” Williamson. “We’re working as hard as we can to put out the fire, so people can return to their homes.”

Williamson adds community meetings will be held everyday at noon on the Tamarack Fire Facebook page for the latest updates.

The Alpine County Chamber has also organized a GoFundMe affected by the fire.

