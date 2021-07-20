COVID-19 vaccine events planned this week in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Health officials in Washoe County continue to urge residents who are not vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the number of Delta variant cases rises.

Several community COVID-19 vaccine events are planned this week to encourage the community to get vaccinated.

The Community Points of Dispensing (PODs) are scheduled to take place at Lazy 5 Regional Park, two Boys and Girls Club locations and Food Truck Friday at Idlewild Park. Walk ins are welcome and appointments can be made here.

Immunize Nevada is also hosting a COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Friday at Rock Park in Sparks and at Saturday’s Northern Nevada Pride event at Wingfield Park.

The vaccine events are as follows:

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 - WCHD Boys & Girls Club, 1090 Bresson Ave, Reno, 4-6 p.m., Lazy 5 Regional Park, 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, July 22, 2021 - WCHD Boys & Girls Club, 1300 Foster Dr., Reno, 7-9 a.m.

Friday, July 23, 2021 – WCHD & Immunize Nevada Food Truck Friday at Idlewild Park, 2055 Idlewild Dr, Reno, 4-7 p.m. Immunize Nevada in partnership with SilverSummit Health Plan, Rock Park, 1515 S. Rock Blvd, Sparks, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, July 24, 2021 – Immunize Nevada Immunize Nevada will be providing COVID-19 vaccines and testing at Northern Nevada PRIDE at Wingfield Park, 2 S. Arlington, Reno, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More details here



Health officials said the COVID-19 vaccine is proven to reduce the chances of contracting, or being hospitalized from COVID-19 and the Delta variant. The Delta variant is the most dominant in Washoe County and most people hospitalized with the Delta Variant are unvaccinated.

The next drawing for Vax Nevada Days is set for July 22. More than $5 million in cash and prizes will be given to Nevada residents who receive the COVID-19 vaccine before Aug. 15. For more information regarding rules and prizes visit https://www.vaxnevadadays.org.

