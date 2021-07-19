Advertisement

South Lake Tahoe bans outside burning through Tuesday afternoon

Burn ban graphic
Burn ban graphic(Source: City of Conway)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:05 PM PDT
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -The city of South Lake Tahoe has instituted a burn ban until Tuesday, July 20, at 3 p.m.

“In addition to existing fire restrictions, all outdoor cooking and any outdoor burning – from any source, in any location – is strictly prohibited,” the city said in a statement.

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts from these governments:

