Outdoor recreational and cooking fires now prohibited in Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District

Campfires and outdoor cooking fires are now prohibited in the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.((Source: pixabay.com))
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You are no longer allowed to have outdoor recreational or cooking fires in the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, due to the extreme fire risk.

The prohibition includes the outdoor use of firewood or charcoal briquettes. Residential use of propane, electric, and pellet fueled barbecues are still allowed.

“We aren’t even halfway through fire season, and we’ve already seen several devastating wildfires in the region and neighboring states of California and Oregon and we must take immediate action to decrease the possibility of wildfires in unincorporated Washoe County,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dale Way in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now.

