Mono County health officials update mask recommendations

MONO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Health officials in Mono County are recommending both unvaccinated and vaccinated residents wear a mask while inside in public settings.

The updated recommendation comes in response to increasing COVID-19 cases locally and statewide.

In a press release, health officials cited the added concerns of the Delta variant, as well as a number of “breakthrough” cases (positive COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated individuals) that could lead to potential rapid virus spread in the Mono County community if not properly mitigated.

“We recognize the recommendation to wear face coverings inside public spaces feels like a step back in our fight against this virus,” stated Bryan Wheeler, Director of Public Health. “However, early implementation of this singular mitigation measure could rapidly slow the spread of virus in our community, especially as we experience the influx of summer visitors. We urge residents and visitors to join us in this voluntary effort.”

A number of counties and municipalities throughout the state have issued similar face covering recommendations, and a handful have made it mandatory through Public Health Orders.

Health officials in Mono County are also urging residents who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccine, click here.

