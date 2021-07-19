Monday Web Weather
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:19 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Smoke and haze from the Tamarack and Dixie fires will produce areas of reduced visibility and air quality. Seasonable summer temperatures continue through the week, with thunderstorm potential today and a higher potential for stronger storms with heavy rain, gusty outflow winds, and frequent that may brings fire start concerns. Storm chances decrease Tuesday onward, but could return next weekend.
