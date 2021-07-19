Advertisement

Firefighters from across region fight Tamarack Fire

By John Macaluso
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Tamarack Fire, burning south of Gardnerville has about 517 people working to get it under control. They come from many different areas, including Sacramento and Carson city.

In a small community to the northeast of Markleeville, members of the Folsom Police Department are standing watch. The area was filled with smoke and the fire could be seen on a nearby mountain.

“This is a Washoe Indian Colony community that sits out here,” said Folsom Battalion Chief Clint Madden. “It’s about 75 to a hundred homes. We’re here to just protect that in case the fire does get here.”

Madden expects to be there until the fire is under control or has passed through the area.

“We have cat lines around this community. We have a water supply and right now we have 5 engines and we’ll get more resources if we need them. We’ll be here for the long haul.”

Winds have been a concern for firefighters battling flames all across the West, but firefighters also worry about thunderstorms. Madden says they can bring, “erratic wind that can really impact the fire behavior.”

He also stressed the importance of defensible space around your home or property, suggesting it be at least 100 feet.

