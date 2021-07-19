Advertisement

Boil Water advisory issued for East Valley Water System in Douglas County

By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The East Valley Water System in Douglas County has issued a boil water order.

Douglas County says the system suffered a loss of pressure that could have contaminated the water system.

If you live in the affected area, boil your tap water for at least one minute, or three minutes if you live above one mile in altitude, and let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing your teeth, washing dishes or preparing food.

Drinking water contaminated with bacteria or microbes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Once the County’s water tests show no signs of contamination in two tests conducted 24-hours apart, the boil water order will be lifted.

For more information contact Douglas County Public Works at (775) 782-9989

This map shows the area under the East Valley Water System affected by the boil water advisory.
This map shows the area under the East Valley Water System affected by the boil water advisory.(Douglas County)

