Advertisement

Wildfire closes parts of California 70

The Dixie Fire as seen from and Alert Wildfire camera at Jarbo Gap.
The Dixie Fire as seen from and Alert Wildfire camera at Jarbo Gap.(Alert Wildfire)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FEATHER RIVER CANYON, Calif. (KOLO) -The Dixie Fire in Plumas and Butte counties burning west of the Beckwourth Complex has closed portions of California 70, authorities said Sunday afternoon.

In Plumas County, California 70 is closed at the north junction of California 89.

In Butte County, it is closed 14.3 miles east of the junction of California 191/Jarbo Gap.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reported Sunday morning that the Dixie Fire reached 15,074 acres in the Feather River Canyon. It was 15 percent contained.

It started Tuesday. The cause is being investigated. No structures are threatened.

There are 1,669 personnel on the fire as well as 85 fire engines and 17 helicopters.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A scorched car rests on a roadside as the Tamarack Fire burns in the Markleeville community of...
Tamarack Fire revised to 18,250 acres; Pacific Crest Trail closed
Residents save bear that escaped from Beckwourth Complex Fire
Residents save a bear that escaped from Beckwourth Complex Fire
A Navy MH-60 Knighthawk from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.
Fallon NAS helicopter crashes in search for missing hiker
Ronald Bolen on Boundary Peak
Man missing on Esmeralda County mountain reported found
The scene of a rescue of a man from rocks near Sand Harbor.
Injured man rescued from rocks near Sand Harbor

Latest News

Nevada's incoming Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks with The Associated Press, Friday, Dec....
Top Nevada officials discuss racial injustice, policing
A scorched car rests on a roadside as the Tamarack Fire burns in the Markleeville community of...
Tamarack Fire revised to 18,250 acres; Pacific Crest Trail closed
Firefighters mix water and soil until it’s cool to the touch, to ensure the fire line will hold.
Beckwourth Complex: Containment now 73%
Police lights
Twenty-six cited in Reno street racing crackdown