Wildfire closes parts of California 70

FEATHER RIVER CANYON, Calif. (KOLO) -The Dixie Fire in Plumas and Butte counties burning west of the Beckwourth Complex has closed portions of California 70, authorities said Sunday afternoon.

In Plumas County, California 70 is closed at the north junction of California 89.

In Butte County, it is closed 14.3 miles east of the junction of California 191/Jarbo Gap.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention reported Sunday morning that the Dixie Fire reached 15,074 acres in the Feather River Canyon. It was 15 percent contained.

It started Tuesday. The cause is being investigated. No structures are threatened.

There are 1,669 personnel on the fire as well as 85 fire engines and 17 helicopters.

