Twenty-six cited in Reno street racing crackdown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A crackdown on illegal street racing overnight led to 26 citations for speeding and three arrests for driving under the influence, the Reno Police Department said.

Police also gave eight warnings.

The crackdown was in response to citizen complaints about street racing during late evening hours on weekends. Six officers and one sergeant conducted the operation, which was paid for by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

