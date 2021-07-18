Top Nevada officials discuss racial injustice, policing

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Top Nevada law enforcement officers said at a community forum Saturday that they are committed to diversifying their staff and have had them undergoing implicit bias training.

But they faced tough questions, pushback and protests from members of the audience.

Republican candidate for governor and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Attorney General Aaron Ford, and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said they’ve also worked to build bridges between law enforcement agencies and the communities they’re supposed to protect and serve.

The panel was organized by the local chapter of the NAACP.

