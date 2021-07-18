Advertisement

Top Nevada officials discuss racial injustice, policing

Nevada's incoming Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks with The Associated Press, Friday, Dec....
Nevada's incoming Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks with The Associated Press, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE/Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Top Nevada law enforcement officers said at a community forum Saturday that they are committed to diversifying their staff and have had them undergoing implicit bias training.

But they faced tough questions, pushback and protests from members of the audience.

Republican candidate for governor and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Attorney General Aaron Ford, and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said they’ve also worked to build bridges between law enforcement agencies and the communities they’re supposed to protect and serve.

The panel was organized by the local chapter of the NAACP.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A scorched car rests on a roadside as the Tamarack Fire burns in the Markleeville community of...
Tamarack Fire revised to 18,250 acres; Pacific Crest Trail closed
Residents save bear that escaped from Beckwourth Complex Fire
Residents save a bear that escaped from Beckwourth Complex Fire
A Navy MH-60 Knighthawk from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.
Fallon NAS helicopter crashes in search for missing hiker
Ronald Bolen on Boundary Peak
Man missing on Esmeralda County mountain reported found
The scene of a rescue of a man from rocks near Sand Harbor.
Injured man rescued from rocks near Sand Harbor

Latest News

A scorched car rests on a roadside as the Tamarack Fire burns in the Markleeville community of...
Tamarack Fire revised to 18,250 acres; Pacific Crest Trail closed
Firefighters mix water and soil until it’s cool to the touch, to ensure the fire line will hold.
Beckwourth Complex: Containment now 73%
Police lights
Twenty-six cited in Reno street racing crackdown
Tamarack Fire
Tamarack Fire Near Markleeville Grows