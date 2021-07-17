Some Vegas properties require workers to wear face coverings

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Some Las Vegas resorts and casinos are again requiring employees to wear masks, a response to a recommendation issued by regional health officials amid rising COVID-19 case rates.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday recommended that all people, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated, wear face coverings in public settings such as stores, malls, casinos and events.

The district’s recommendation isn’t a mandate but local media outlets reported that it prompted properties such as Westgate Las Vegas, The Venetian and Las Vegas Sands to impose masking requirements for employees. Some properties also posted the district’s recommendation at entrances and offered complimentary masks to visitors.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)