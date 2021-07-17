Advertisement

Little girl calls 911 to express love for first responders

By Amanda Alvarado and Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:24 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - While most people call 911 when they have an emergency, a little girl in Mississippi called 911 to express her love for first responders.

WDAM says 6-year-old Mylah Santa Maria called 911 Tuesday night, but quickly hung up the phone.

A 911 dispatcher called back to make sure things were alright and had this conversation with the little girl:

Dispatcher: Hello, this is 911, we had a call from this number.

Mylah: Hey, um, I need y’all to tell the sheriff, tomorrow.

Dispatcher: Tell the sheriff what?

Mylah: That I love him and I love all of y’all.

Dispatcher: OK, I will make sure that I get that to him, OK?

Mylah: OK.

“Everybody at the sheriff’s department said we’ve got to find out who this little girl is,” Sheriff Darrell Perkins said.

On Thursday, Perkins met the Mylah and her family.

He brought a basket filled with school supplies and a special Covington County Sheriff’s Department challenge coin.

Mylah gave the sheriff a special red heart drawing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tamarack Fire near Markleeville, Calif.
Mandatory evacuation for Markleeville area; Tamarack Fire perimeter spreads
Vax Nevada Days
Nine Northern Nevadans win Vax Nevada prizes
Laurel Eich, 42, of Reno
WCSO: Unlicensed dental office employee admits to performing extractions
Firefighters mix water and soil until it’s cool to the touch, to ensure the fire line will hold.
Crews regain control of area where Beckwourth Complex escaped containment
A fire damaged a home on Peppergrass Drive in Sparks.
Sparks Fire Department investigating house fire in Wingfield Springs

Latest News

Tamarack Fire
Tamarack Fire video by Citywide Video News
No updated mask recommendations in Washoe County
No updated mask recommendations in Washoe County
The Tamarack Fire near Markleeville, Calif.
Mandatory evacuation for Markleeville area; Tamarack Fire perimeter spreads
In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
Judge: All options on table for site of collapsed Florida building