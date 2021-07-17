Injured man rescued from rocks near Sand Harbor

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities rescued a man Saturday who fell on the rocks west of Sand Harbor and apparently broke his leg.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said it was not clear how long the man had been there.

The man, described as being in his 40s, is dehydrated and he is receiving medical treatment.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire District and Sand Harbor lifeguards assisted.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.