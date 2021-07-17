Fallon NAS helicopter crashes in search for missing hiker

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -A Navy helicopter crashed Friday near the California-Nevada border while helping search for a missing hiker, Fallon Naval Air Station reported Saturday.

The pilot, co-pilot and two crew members were not injured and have been picked up.

The Navy MH-60 Knighthawk crashed Mount Hogue, Calif., at about 5 p.m. on Friday, NAS Fallon reported. It happened at 11,700 feet in rugged terrain about 120 miles south of Fallon.

Rescuers could not reach them on Friday, so an overnight kit was dropped to them on the mountain and they spent the night. Another MH-60 from NAS Fallon was not able to rescue them on Saturday morning, so a CH-47 Chinook from Mather Air Force Base was called in because it handled better in high altitudes.

It dropped off a search and rescue team, returned to Mammoth Lakes for fuel, then went back to the scene and by 2 p.m. the rescued crew was on board, NAS Fallon reported.

The U.S. Navy will investigate the cause of the crash.

