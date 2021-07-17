Advertisement

‘Check out our new Infiniti pool’: Teen drives directly into a Colo. swimming pool

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:25 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Firefighters in Colorado appear to be trained for everything after a group was tasked with removing a car from a swimming pool this week.

KKTV reports that according to Lakewood Police, a teenager was issued a citation after driving a vehicle straight into a pool on Thursday. The inexperienced driver was able to walk away without a scratch, but the car was stuck at the bottom of a 4-foot pool.

The make of the car was an Infiniti and the Lakewood Police Department couldn’t help themselves. “Check out our new Infiniti Pool,” a representative with Lakewood Police wrote on Twitter.

Video provided by West Metro Fire shows a diver helping to remove the car from the pool.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KKTV. All rights reserved.

