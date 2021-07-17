Carson City lecture Saturday night on size of universe, definition of infinity

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Mike Thomas resumes his free lectures Saturday, July 17, at Western Nevada College Observatory.

It is at 7:30 p.m. at 2699 Vanpatten Drive in Carson City in the Jack C. Davis Observatory.

His lecture is “Infinity and Beyond,” in which Thomas talks about the size of the universe, whether there is a beginning and an end, and what exactly is infinity.

His previous WNC lectures, which were paused due to the pandemic, included Pearl Harbor, Atlantis, Joan of Arc, UFOs, the Milky Way and Leonardo da Vinci.

Unvaccinated people should wear a face covering inside the observatory.

On Saturday nights, the observatory is open to the public from sundown to 11 p.m. for Star Parties. The Western Nevada Astronomical Society hosts these parties.

