Advertisement

6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults injured in shooting in Washington, DC

A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C....
A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. Friday night.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:20 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said officers heard gunshots and when they arrived on the scene, a group of people directed them to individuals who had been shot.

Benedict said a child was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Three men and two women were shot, but their injuries are non-life threatening.

“There is too much gun violence still perpetuated in this city,” Benedict said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tamarack Fire near Markleeville, Calif.
Mandatory evacuation for Markleeville area; Tamarack Fire perimeter spreads
Vax Nevada Days
Nine Northern Nevadans win Vax Nevada prizes
Laurel Eich, 42, of Reno
WCSO: Unlicensed dental office employee admits to performing extractions
Firefighters mix water and soil until it’s cool to the touch, to ensure the fire line will hold.
Beckwourth Complex: Crews make progress at night; weekend weather could be a problem
A fire damaged a home on Peppergrass Drive in Sparks.
Sparks Fire Department investigating house fire in Wingfield Springs

Latest News

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes
Free movies in the park at Wingfield Park every Friday in July.
Movies in the Park at Wingfield
The Tamarack Fire near Markleeville, Calif.
Mandatory evacuation for Markleeville area; Tamarack Fire perimeter spreads
FILE - Biz Markie attends the 20th Century Fox press line on Day 2 of Comic-Con International...
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies