Advertisement

Woman dies in Sparks after her vehicle hits a light pole

Fatal crash graphic
Fatal crash graphic(GRAY)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:40 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 29-year-old woman died early Wednesday after her vehicle hit a light pole at Rock Boulevard and Hymer Avenue in the Sparks Industrial section.

The Sparks Police Department said they received a call about the crash at about 4:21 a.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived, the woman was trapped in the front seat but was conscious and responding to questions.

The Sparks Fire Department got her out of the car and she was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police are not releasing her name pending notification of next of kin.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A melted firefighter's helmet at the Beckwourth Complex Fire shows just how intense the fire is...
US 395 open again; Beckwourth Complex now 157 square miles
Vax Nevada Days
Nine Northern Nevadans win Vax Nevada prizes
The scene of a fire in northwest Reno on Tuolumne Drive.
Fire damages homes in northwest Reno
Laurel Eich, 42, of Reno
WCSO: Unlicensed dental office employee admits to performing extractions
Woman to swim Lake Tahoe to break world record

Latest News

People from south Reno donated 200 care packages to firefighters at Station 12.
Care packages donated to firefighters
Mountain of donations collected to help firefighters battle Beckwourth Complex Fire
Mountain of donations collected to help firefighters battle Beckwourth Complex Fire
A melted firefighter's helmet at the Beckwourth Complex Fire shows just how intense the fire is...
US 395 open again; Beckwourth Complex now 157 square miles
Providing necessities to those working towards a brighter future. Life Changes is looking for...
Life Changes hosting hygiene drive