Woman dies in Sparks after her vehicle hits a light pole

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 29-year-old woman died early Wednesday after her vehicle hit a light pole at Rock Boulevard and Hymer Avenue in the Sparks Industrial section.

The Sparks Police Department said they received a call about the crash at about 4:21 a.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived, the woman was trapped in the front seat but was conscious and responding to questions.

The Sparks Fire Department got her out of the car and she was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police are not releasing her name pending notification of next of kin.

The accident is still under investigation.

